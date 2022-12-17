Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Indraprastha Literature Festival

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presided over the Indraprastha Literature Festival organised in association with the Karuna Foundation and the Union Ministry of Culture in New Delhi on Friday. The Governor said books are the foundation of knowledge and creation. “Through books, we get to know about our cultural heritage. They are also a strong medium to teach future generations about our art and literature,” he said. He added that reading good books not only helps in gaining knowledge, but also develops positive thinking and attitude among readers.

UG practical exams from Dec 19

The practical examinations of Semester I, III and V of BA, BSc and BCom courses of the academic session 2013-15, 2016-17, 2017-18 are scheduled to be held from December 19 in colleges affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University. Students, who have applied for the examination for the completion of degrees, may contact their college principals.