Himachal Governor releases book on Captain Ram Singh Thakur

Shimla: Rajinder Rajan, a well-known Hindi writer, presented a book on Captain Ram Singh Thakur, composer of the tune of National Anthem, to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The Governor evinced keen interest in the outstanding and immense contribution of Captain Thakur as a music director and freedom fighter.
He also appreciated the efforts and research work of the writer. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...