Himachal Governor releases book on Captain Ram Singh Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla: Rajinder Rajan, a well-known Hindi writer, presented a book on Captain Ram Singh Thakur, composer of the tune of National Anthem, to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The Governor evinced keen interest in the outstanding and immense contribution of Captain Thakur as a music director and freedom fighter.

He also appreciated the efforts and research work of the writer. —