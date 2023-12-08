Governor releases Solan-based writer's books

Shimla, December 7
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla released two books titled ‘Jungle Survival’ and ‘Dadi Maa Ki Kahaniyaan aur Kisse’ authored by Ravindra Singh Thakur at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
Appreciating the efforts of the writer, Shukla said the information in the book ‘Jungle Survival’ would prove to be useful in difficult situations.
Speaking about ‘Dadi Maa Ki Kahaniyaan aur Kisse’, the Governor said the tips and inspirational thoughts and the way of leading a life portrayed in the book would be a good guide for future generations. Thakur, who hails from Solan district, had earlier published two books on Kunihar residents.
