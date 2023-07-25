Governor reviews progress of Central schemes

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 24

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today conducted a comprehensive review of various Centre-sponsored schemes in Chamba district. He also took note of the relief efforts being carried out after heavy rains caused significant damages in the district.

The Governor assessed the progress of the Red Cross and Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan activities.

During the review, the Governor said Chamba, with its natural beauty and rich culture, held historical importance and deserved more attention. He expressed his concern over its classification as an ‘Aspirational District’ by NITI Aayog and urged the district officers and employees to work diligently to shed this tag.

The Governor assured that sufficient funds were being allocated to all schemes; and emphasised the importance of quality in their implementation.

Recognising the significance of a robust road network for tourism expansion, the Governor urged the preparation of a detailed project report to strengthen the district’s roads.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania urged the Governor to address the issue of providing forest land for the rehabilitation of the landless.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the District Red Cross Society and honoured blood donors. He also distributed health kits to TB patients there.

Lady Governor Janaki Shukla and MLAs Neeraj Nayar and DS Thakur were also present on the occasion.

