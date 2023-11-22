Governor reviews works under Central schemes

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 21

While presiding over the review meeting of works under various Centrally sponsored schemes in Solan, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today said officers, employees and locals did a commendable relief and rescue work during the recent rain disaster in state. Owing to this, the state was fast emerging from the disaster and moving on the path of development again, he said.

Speaking on the ill-effects of drug addiction, the Governor said people would have to come forward and join hands with the government to root out the drug menace. He stressed the need to create awareness about the evil on the village-level. “Since Solan is considered a hub of education, the district and police administration should be more active and vigilant in keeping an eye on the drug peddlers. They should create awareness among the youth on drug abuse, he added.”

Shukla said, “The industrial belt of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh has been transformed into the pharmaceutical hub of the state. The quality of medicines being produced here should meet global standards.”

He instructed the Solan Deputy Commissioner to monitor the quality control of the medicines being produced in this hub and also stressed on tightening the noose around drug peddlers.

The Governor further directed the Public Works Department to refurbish the roads damaged during the torrential rains at the earliest as Solan district was the gateway to Himachal. He directed the officials to complete works under the various Centrally sponsored schemes within the stipulated time for timely receipt of funds. It was informed at the meeting that more than 90 per cent of the works under various Centrally sponsored schemes had been completed in the district.

DC Manmohan Sharma gave detailed information about the progress of various schemes being implemented in the district. Solan SP Gaurav Singh, Solan Municipal Corporation Commissioner Zaffar Iqbal and senior officials of various departments were among those present at the meeting.

#Shiv Pratap Shukla #Solan