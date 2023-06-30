Governor Shukla highlights contribution of IIT-Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 29

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the technological contributions of the Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi to Himachal Pradesh and emphasised its potential in supporting the state economy and local problem-solving. He made the remarks while presiding over the G-20/S-20 conclave on the theme ‘Technology for Society’ at the IIT campus in Kamand, Mandi, today.

The Governor said that the one-day conclave is a part of the ongoing mega G20-S20 meet at the institute, and provided a platform for influential delegates from the public and private sectors to come together and explore potential knowledge sharing and discussion opportunities to address societal development with technological interventions.

The Governor stressed the nation’s role in addressing global challenges and promoting shared values.

Developing biofuel from dry pine leaves as energy for industry would also help the rural people, he added. He said that the development of other bio-fuels and green fuels should be pursued.

He lauded various initiatives taken by the IIT-Mandi, such as the development of efficient cooking stoves, and biofuel production from dry pine leaves. He also praised advancements in low-cost medical devices, robotics, and artificial intelligence for healthcare which are helpful in addressing health crises in rural as well as in urban areas. He also stressed the need to strengthen technologies to predict landslides and avalanches in the state.