Governor: Spread awareness against drug abuse

Shimla, March 15
State Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Himachal Pradesh Amarjit Sharma called on Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is chief patron of Bharat Scouts and Guides at Raj Bhavan here today.
The Governor said, “Bharat Scouts and Guides not only works for character building and skill development among the students but also inculcates the spirit of service. Today drug addiction is a major problem in the society which is affecting the young generation.”
He added that to deal with this problem, every individual and organisation should work with determination and dedication. The teachers associated with Bharat Scouts and Guides also needed to spread awareness among the youth against drug abuse.
He emphasised on expanding the membership of the organisation so that more and more students could join and work with it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Governor can't spark govt fall', SC questions Koshyari's role
Wants to know grounds that called for floor test in Shinde-U...
US upholds McMahon Line, says Arunachal integral part of India
Bipartisan Senate resolution on border passed
Burnt, soiled... excuses for 'lost' Haryana record
Ex-sarpanches fail to furnish fund receipts | Audit flagged ...