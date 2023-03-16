Governor: Spread awareness against drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

State Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Himachal Pradesh Amarjit Sharma called on Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is chief patron of Bharat Scouts and Guides at Raj Bhavan here today.

The Governor said, “Bharat Scouts and Guides not only works for character building and skill development among the students but also inculcates the spirit of service. Today drug addiction is a major problem in the society which is affecting the young generation.”

He added that to deal with this problem, every individual and organisation should work with determination and dedication. The teachers associated with Bharat Scouts and Guides also needed to spread awareness among the youth against drug abuse.

He emphasised on expanding the membership of the organisation so that more and more students could join and work with it.