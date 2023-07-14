Governor takes stock of rescue arrangements

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 13

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla took stock of the situation arising in view of the acute water crisis in Shimla city. He also inquired about the status and arrangements of water supply in the city from the concerned officials.

He talked to Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi and gave guidelines to resume water supply and for providing relief to the people in the district. He directed that the relief work should be expedited.

Pankaj Lalit, Managing Director, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), apprised the Governor about the situation in this regard. “Water supply to the city is being ensured from Gumma pumping station. The supply is not being taken from Giri water source due to heavy silt”, he said. He added that water supply was also being ensured in the city through tankers. For this, about 90 tankers have been pressed into service.

The Governor said, “As per information, tourists stranded in Kullu and Manali have been evacuated and work was being done on a war footing for the restoration of roads.”

The Governor enquired about the evacuation of the stranded tourists from Chandratal. He also enquired about the relief and rescue operations from the acting Director General of Police Satwant Atwal and asked her to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Shukla directed the district administrations that in case of closure of the national highways, alternative routes should be used so that the movement could continue. He said that effective steps should be taken to ensure supplies in the affected areas and steps initiated for restoration of electricity, water and mobile phone connectivity.

The Governor gave directions that every possible effort should be made for the rehabilitation of the affected families. He said as an immediate relief, the Union Home Ministry has also released the first instalment of Rs 180 crore to the Himachal Pradesh Government for disaster management.

