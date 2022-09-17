Governor ties rakhis on soldiers’ wrists at China border

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 16

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today visited Mastrang Chitkul and Nagesti Post of II Corps of the Indian Tibet Border Police (ITBP) on the International Border in Kinnaur district.

The Governor tied rakhis, sent by children from different schools of Goa, on the wrists of the soldiers. On the occasion, women soldiers also tied rakhis to the Governor.

The Governor said children had written their names, mentioned their school and the class they belong to on these rakhis. He said one of their organisations used to collect rakhis every year from children in Goa to be sent to the soldiers.

He said last year also, when he visited the border areas of Lahaul-Spiti, he tied these rakhis to the jawans.