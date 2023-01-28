Governor unfurls Tricolour in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 27

Republic Day was celebrated with fervour across the state yesterday. Governor RV Arlekar unfurled the national flag at a state-level function in Shimla. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present.

The Governor took the salute of a march-past led by Parade Commander Lt Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. The contingents of the Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, HP Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Uttarakhand Police, Home Guards, Fire Services, Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps, NSS cadets and Bharat Scout and Guide took part in the parade.

Tableaux highlighting development activities of different departments were presented on the occasion while the artistes of the Information and Public Relations Department performed a skit.

The cultural troupes from Chamba, Hamirpur, Government Senior Secondary School, Anni, and Kinnaur were part of the cultural performance. Besides, troupes sponsored by the North Zone Cultural Centre from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir also performed on the occasion. The tableaux of the Tourism Department won the first prize of Rs 10,000.

The Governor and the Chief Minister gave the message of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’and appealed to people to voluntarily contribute towards the Sukh-Ashray Kosh.

Hamirpur: “Republic Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters to achieve independence,” said Chief Parliament Secretary Sanjay Awasthi at a Republic Day function in Hamirpur.

Awasthi said, “We should all work for the growth of the country. Himachal Pradesh is not only Dev Bhumi but also a Veer Bhumi. The people of the state had sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.”

Kullu: Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and Kullu (Sadar) MLA, unfurled the Tricolour at at Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu.

He said that Republic Day was the occasion to remember freedom fighters due to whose sacrifices “we got Independence”.

He said adventure tourism, paragliding, river rafting and trekking would be promoted and ropeways would be developed in the district. Gausadans and sanctuaries would be set up. A martyr’s memorial would be constructed in Kullu, he added.