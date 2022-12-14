Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visits Beolia school

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visited Government Senior Secondary School, Beolia, near Shimla, on Tuesday. He interacted with the students and encouraged them to read books and develop good habits. He asked them to acquire knowledge by reading books and share it with others. Encouraging them to read biographies of great personalities, the Governor also distributed books among the students and asked them to share their experiences with him through letters after reading those books.

Prize distribution at St Edward's

Meritorious students of St Edward's School, Shimla, were honoured at the annual prize distribution ceremony held on Monday. The awardees included Class XII (Commerce) topper Anirudh Ahluwalia, medical students Tanish Singh Chauhan, Sarvesh Sofra, Aryaman Kukreja, Dhruv Sharma, Sushant, Aditya Sharma, Shashank Sahai, Advitya Talk, Anil Gupta, Swastik Sharma and Ramit Goyal. The students also presented a cultural performance. Colonel DR Gargey, the Commanding Officer, 7 HP (I) NCC Shimla, was the chief guest at the event. Principal Anil Sequeira also presented the annual report of the school, highlighting its achievements.

