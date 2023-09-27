Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visits Shipki La post on border, meets Army officers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 26

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today visited the Army post at Shipki La situated at an altitude of more than 13,000 feet and the Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) post where army officers detailed him about the conditions on the border. Shukla is on a three-day visit to Kinnaur along with his wife Janaki Shukla.

The Governor said, “The enthusiasm of the soldiers deployed here was very impressive. In spite of the difficult conditions they were dedicated to keep integrity of the nation intact. Soldiers from every corner of the country are deployed here, whose only religion is ensuring security of the country. It is only because of these brave soldiers that we are safe. They are security circuit of the country.”

The Governor also visited Nako and Leo villages under the Vibrant Village Programme on Monday and interacted with the villagers. Shukla said that 55 villages of Kinnaur district had been included in the Vibrant Village Programme where various schemes were being implemented to speed up the pace of development.

“Every possible effort would be made to resolve the road-related demands of the local people”, said the Governor. On reaching Leo village, the Governor visited the exhibition of local produce put up by Fulsum Khandi and Nirup Self Help Group under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

The representatives of Hangrang Rinchen Buddhist Cultural Heritage Institute welcomed the Governor. Shukla visited the monastery and also toured the village.

The Governor also visited Namgia, the last border village on India-China border.

“I have observed that the life of the people of the area was very hard and the objective of the Vibrant Village program initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to provide more facilities to such villages of the country,” said Shukla.

Baldev Singh, pradhan, Gram Panchayat, Namgia, welcomed the Governor and briefed about the local demands. Shukla gave appropriate directions for early disposal of the demands of the local people.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla