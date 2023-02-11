Govind Sagar Lake new destination for migratory birds

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 10

The Govind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur district has emerged as the new destination for migratory birds. It has also become a popular attraction for tourists travelling from Delhi, Chandigarh and Punjab to Kullu, Manali and Keylong.

The Bombay Natural History Society had recently conducted the first bird census at the lake during its survey for a comprehensive management plan for the conservation and protection of the ecology in and around the lake.

It was reported that 3,101 migratory birds of 41 species had landed in the lake area for the first time this year. The bird species spotted near the lake included bar-headed geese, northern pintails, common pochard, river tern, little cormorant, greater cormorant, ruddy shelduck, gadwall, spot-billed duck, northern shoveler, Eurasian wigeon, black-winged stilt, brown-headed gull, river lapwing, little grebe, red-winged lapwing, pallas’s gull, etc. These migratory birds came from North America, Austria, Myanmar, Thailand and several European countries.

Reginald Royston, DFO, Wildlife, said several migratory birds were spotted in the lake this year and their count was expected to gradually increase in the coming years. The Forest Department may encounter new challenges in protecting these migratory birds from poachers.

Avani Rai, DFO (territorial), Bilaspur, said the department was keeping a watch on the lake. Anyone found poaching near the lake would be booked as per law, she said.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai said the landing of migratory birds in the lake would add another attraction to the tourism in the district. He said the administration had proposed to add birdwatching to the list of activities to be available at the hanging restaurant to be built on the lake.

BOOST TO TOURISM