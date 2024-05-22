Govt acting tough with mining mafia, 2 MLAs frustrated: CM Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 21

Two MLAs from the district were frustrated as the state government was acting tough with the mining mafia. They were themselves part of the mafia and were not adhering to the norms of mining, alleged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Barsar Assembly constituency here today.

Sukhu was campaigning for Congress candidates Satpal Raizada from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat and Subhash Chand Dhatwalia for the Barsar Assembly byelection. He said that former MLA ID Lakhanpal had not only betrayed the Congress government but also dishonoured the mandate given by the people of Barsar 15 months ago.

He said that the Congress had fielded Dhatwalia for the Barsar Assembly byelection and Raizada from the Hamipur Lok Sabha seat. He urged people to ensure that Dhatwalia and Raizada emerge victorious with big margins and the security of Lakhanpal was forfeited. He added that the government had sanctioned over Rs 500 crore worth of development projects in the Barsar constituency despite Lakhanpal’s betrayal.

Sukhu said that the Congress would fulfil all guarantees made to people. He added that most of the guarantees given before the last Assembly elections, including the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) and Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women, had been implemented and the remaining promises would also be fulfilled in due course.

The Chief Minister said that BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur as a Union minister failed to take up the issues of the state and the constituency in Parliament. He added that the Agniveer scheme for recruitment to the Army was not acceptable and the Congress, if voted to power, would discontinue it. “There is a wave of change in the country,” he claimed and urged people to vote for Raizada.

Earlier, Raizada said the people of the Hamirpur constituency had voted for Anurag Thakur four times but he neglected them. He appealed to the voters to give him a chance to serve them. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, former MLAs Manjit Singh Dogra and Viru Ram Kishore were also present.

Seized money belongs to turncoats: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that Rs 55 lakh confiscated by security personnel in Barsar belonged to turncoat MLAs

Sukhu, while addressing public meetings at Chamboh and Lambloo, said that the government had made tight security arrangements to check the illegal movement of cash

