Govt biased against Kangra: Bhardwaj

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 2

BJP candidate for the Kangra parliamentary constituency Rajiv Bhardwaj today said that the Congress government in the state was a government of friends. “The government is wastefully spending crores of rupees on these friends,” he alleged.

Bhardwaj, while addressing an election rally here, said that the government had taken huge loans in its 15-month tenure but not even one development work had been done in the state. The Congress government had always discriminated against the Kangra parliamentary seat.

He said that BJP MPs have worked for the expansion of the Gaggal airport. The land for the campus of Central university at Jadrangal was selected by BJP MP Kishan Kapoor. An amount of Rs 120 crore was released for the construction of the Mataur-Shimla and Pathankot-Mandi highway projects and the renovation of memorials.

He said that 94,709 ex-servicemen were benefited under the One Rank, One Pension scheme during the BJP rule. “Our state government gave 15 per cent reservation in government jobs to ex-servicemen. The income limit of scholarship for ex-servicemen children was increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. The pension of 2,600 ex-servicemen of World War II was hiked from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 and the pension of 5,271 army widows was increased from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 per month,” Bhardwaj said.

“We want to ask the Congress to present an account of the past 16 months before the public,” he said while addressing a rally in Palampur.

Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, Himachal election in-charge Shrikant Sharma, Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar and state general secretary Trilok Kapoor were present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra