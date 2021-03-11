Himachal Govt boost to technical education

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 8

The state government is giving a boost to the qualitative and professional education and laying a special emphasis on strengthening technical education to make the youth self-reliant.

The government has introduced many vocational courses in technical education institutions. There are 363 Technical Education and ITIs in the state. There are five engineering colleges, four pharmacy colleges, 16 polytechnic institutes, 138 Industrial Training Institutes along with one motor driving and heavy earth moving machinery operator school in the public sector, a government spokesperson said here today.

There are nine engineering colleges, 16 pharmacy colleges, nine polytechnic institutes, 14 D pharmacy colleges and 151 ITIs in the private sector, with 58,439 student intake capacity.

The government has approved Government Hydro Engineering College, Bandla, in Bilaspur and Mahatma Gandhi Government Engineering College, Jeori in Shimla. The government has notified polytechnic colleges at Karsog and Seraj in Mandi, Jandaur and Sulah in Kangra and Dalash in Kullu.

The government has also notified the opening of a pharmacy college in Sulah in Kangra. A degree course in electrical engineering trade has also been started in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Engineering College, Pragatinagar, in Shimla.

The government will also launch a new scheme, Kaushal Aapke Dwar, with the aim of providing services like plumbing, welding, electrical repairs, fridge and AC repair. Under this scheme, the ITIs, having courses in these trades, will provide services to the nearby consumers at the lowest rates.