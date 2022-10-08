Govt busy with election rallies, public suffering, says Pratibha

Shimla, October 7
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh today expressed concern over the strike of doctors and said that the state government was least bothered about the inconvenience to the public as its priority was holding election meetings.
In a statement issued here today, she said that the health services in the state are in shambles and the strike by the doctors has added to the woes of the people. “What is unfortunate is the fact that despite people facing inconvenience due to the pen down strike, the government is busy with its election rallies and is not worried at all to resolve the issue,” she said.
Pratibha urged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to immediately talk to the doctors and resolve the issue of their pending demands. “The demands of the doctors are justified as they are performing their duty with complete dedication,” she said. She said that the Congress would fulfil their demands after coming to power.
Pratibha said that the doctors had approached the government several times, but the latter had shown complete insensitivity towards their grievances.
