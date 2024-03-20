Govt cement seized from panchayat secy’s house

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 19

The Vigilance Department (Kullu) recovered bags filled with cement designated for government works from the private under-construction building of the Deutha panchayat secretary in Deutha village in Banjar yesterday.

According to information, the department received a tip-off that government cement was being used for the building of a house in Deutha village.

Based on this information, a team of the Vigilance Department raided the house and found that slab-making work was being done there.

The team recovered 96 filled bags and 28 empty bags of government cement from the site of the construction.

A case was registered against the panchayat secretary and investigation into the matter is underway.

Kullu DSP (Vigilance) Ajay Kumar said the government employee would be interrogated. A probe would be launched into ascertaining where the cement came from and who else was involved in this matter. He said more information was being collected in this regard.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu