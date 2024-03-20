Govt cement seized from panchayat secy’s house

Kullu, March 19
The Vigilance Department (Kullu) recovered bags filled with cement designated for government works from the private under-construction building of the Deutha panchayat secretary in Deutha village in Banjar yesterday.
According to information, the department received a tip-off that government cement was being used for the building of a house in Deutha village.
Based on this information, a team of the Vigilance Department raided the house and found that slab-making work was being done there.
The team recovered 96 filled bags and 28 empty bags of government cement from the site of the construction.
A case was registered against the panchayat secretary and investigation into the matter is underway.
Kullu DSP (Vigilance) Ajay Kumar said the government employee would be interrogated. A probe would be launched into ascertaining where the cement came from and who else was involved in this matter. He said more information was being collected in this regard.
