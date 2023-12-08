Govt chooses Singapore for teachers' exposure tour

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 7

Singapore has been finalised for sending government school teachers on their first-ever exposure tour. Australia and England, too, were being considered for the trip, but the budgetary constraints have forced Samagra Shiksha to settle for Singapore. “We have a budget of Rs 6 crore for the tour. About 200 teachers from elementary and secondary sections will go on this tour. In this budget, a tour to Australia and England is not possible,” an official said.

Samagra Shiksha, which is funding the tour, has prepared broad criteria for the selection of the teachers for the trip. The teachers will be chosen by the Director, Higher Education, and the Director, Elementary Education, based on the criteria prepared by Samagra Shiksha.

Samagra Shiksha to provide funds Samagra Shiksha, which is funding the tour, has prepared broad criteria for the selection of the teachers for the trip

About 200 teachers from elementary and secondary sections will go on the tour. The teachers will be sent before end of this fiscal

The selection criteria are currently under the consideration of the government and it might undergo some changes before it is finalised. Broadly, the eligible teachers in different categories will need to have a minimum regular service of two to five years, and must have three to five years of service remaining. The teachers who have served or are serving in tribal areas will get some weightage. This condition will not apply to JBT teachers. Besides, the state and national awardee teachers and those who have published some work will get some preference. Also, teachers and principals producing good results in the last three years will get some weightage.

According to an official, the teachers will be sent on the tour before the end of the financial year.

#Australia #England #Shimla