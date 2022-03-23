Govt committed to women empowerment, says Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

Women constitute about 50 per cent of our society and play an important role in making it strong, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing Pratibha Samman Samaroh Mansavi, organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha Himachal Pradesh at Gaiety Theatre here today.

He said during the Covid, the BJP Mahila Morcha played a major role in checking the spread of this virus as over 53 lakh masks were prepared and distributed by them free of cost. He said 50 per cent of reservation was provided to women in Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies in the state during his tenure as the Panchayati Raj Minister.

He released a magazine, Tejashvini, brought out by IT Head Varsha Thakur and honoured women achievers.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the state government had started Savitri Devi Phule examination centres in the state for facilitating women candidates. He said the honorarium of ASHA workers and Anganwari workers had been enhanced considerably.

BJP national general secretary of Mahila Morcha Dipti Rawat said the double-engine government at the Centre and in the state had ensured a balanced and fast development of the state. She said women should strive hard to achieve what they desire. She said women also played an important role in bringing the BJP back in power in four states for which the Assembly elections were held recently.

She said each and every office-bearer of the Mahila Morcha should effectively disseminate the policies and programmes of the state government in the right perspective. She said the Mahila Morcha should also do some innovative activities for women empowerment. She said the beneficiaries of various government schemes must be associated with the organisation.

State BJP Mahila Morcha president Rashim Dhar Sood said during the pandemic, they had ensured that everyone got face masks to protect themselves from the virus.