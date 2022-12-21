Govt denotified all health institutions announced by BJP regime after April 1

Shimla,December 21
The state government has denotified all health institutions which were either newly created or upgraded by the previous BJP regime.
These institutions, which stand notified are the ones opened or announced by the previous BJP regime after April 1, 2022.
The denotification of these health institutions comes in wake of the decision of the new Congress government to review all decisions taken by Jai Ram cabinet after April 1, 2022.
A decision to denotify 32 electricity divisions and sub-divisions, announced ahead of the assembly polls has already been taken. Infact, BJP has threatened to move court against the decision to denotify these electricity offices.
