 Govt denotifies 73 revenue offices, 180 health institutes : The Tribune India

Govt denotifies 73 revenue offices, 180 health institutes

Jai Ram threatens to launch stir, approach court against order

Govt denotifies 73 revenue offices, 180 health institutes

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 21

The state government today issued a notification to close down 180 health institutions, 73 revenue offices and one wildlife division that were opened by the previous BJP regime after April 1 this year. The BJP has threatened to launch an agitation and take legal recourse against the Congress government’s decision to shut these institutions.

The Revenue Department issued the notification to denotify one settlement division in Mandi, three tehsils, nine Kanungo circles, 20 sub-tehsils and 41 patwar circles. “We will hold an agitation and approach court against the government decision to close down institutions opened by our government,” said former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

Besides, orders were issued yesterday to denotify 16 circles and divisions of the Public Works Department (PWD), 32 electricity offices—10 power divisions, six operation circles and 16 subdivisions.

Officials said that institutions that the previous BJP government had notified without a provision of budget and staff were being de-notified on the orders of the Congress government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Uncertainty also prevails over the status of 423 educational institutions, including 26 degree colleges, announced by the BJP government. These include both new educational institutions as well as those upgraded.

“The creation of Mandi settlement division, which was notified on August 26, 2022, has been denotified. The jurisdiction of the Settlement Office, Kangra and Shimla, as it existed earlier, has been restored with immediate effect in public interest,” read the order issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Sharma.

Sharma, who is also Principal Secretary (Forest), issued another order de-notifying a new forest division (wildlife) at Janjehli under the jurisdiction of the Great Himalayan National Park in the Seraj Assembly constituency represented by Jai Ram Thakur. The notification for the creation of this wildlife division was issued on September 22.

The three tehsils, which were upgraded after April 1 and had been denotified, are Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti, Bharari in Bilaspur and Kishangarh (Kuthar) in Solan district. “While Udaipur tehsil was upgraded on May 7, Kishangarh and Bharari tehsils were upgraded on September 17 and 19 this year,” said a revenue official.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan in 'phone sex' goes viral; his party calls it 'fake'

2
Nation

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India

3
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

4
Coronavirus EXPLAINER

All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

5
Nation

Govt reviews Covid situation; advises people to mask up, get vaccinated; no change in international air travel norms yet

6
Brand Connect

KetoFitastic Keto ACV Gummies Review - Is Keto Fitastic ACV Keto Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

7
Brand Connect

Be Informed - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies Reviews SCAM FEEDBACK ALERT 2023!

8
FIFA 2022

Argentina's FIFA World Cup champions airlifted in helicopters as fans swarm team bus

9
Punjab

Karamjeet Singh elected as president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

10
Trending

Watch: Canadian Sikh dancer grooves to dhol beats at -40ºC in snow ridden wilds, netizens impressed

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire; Indian govt tells states to conduct genome sequencing of samples

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today

Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...

Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert

Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert

Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...

Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda

Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda

A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...

Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China

Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China

Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

AAP stages walkout from F&CC meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Government will ensure 24x7 water supply in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police detain protesting UPSC aspirants

Delhi HC to Centre: Spell out stand on BIS as national standards body

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes