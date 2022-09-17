'Govt failed to control lumpy skin disease'

Shimla, September 16
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the state government of neither taking steps to control the lumpy skin disease (LSD) nor providing relief to farmers who lost their cattle.
AAP state president Surjeet Thakur said, “A large number of cattle are afflicted with the disease, and several of them have succumbed to it. The government has failed to control the disease.”
He said that several families had lost their sources of livelihood with the death of their milk-yielding cattle. “The livelihood of several families is at stake but the government doesn’t seem to be bothered. The Animal Husbandry Minister had announced
Rs 30,000 compensation if cattle die due to the disease. Unfortunately, no one has been given compensation so far,” he added.
