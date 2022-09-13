Govt has played with future of youth, says Vikramaditya

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 12

State Congress general secretary and Congress MLA from Shima Rural Vikramaditya Singh today started the Yuva Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra at Karsog and Janjehli Assembly constituencies in Mandi district. He called upon the people to extend their full support to this campaign.

Addressing the public meeting at Karsog and Janjehli, Vikramaditya said that the people of state would never forgive the state government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had played with the future of the youth.

“The police recruitment paper leak case has exposed corruption being done by the BJP. Despite demand by the opposition party, the CBI investigation in this case has not started yet because many BJP leaders are involved and the Chief Minister is trying to save them,” he remarked.

“As soon as the Congress comes to power in Himachal, it will work to expose corruption by the BJP and culprits will be punished,” he added.

He said that the Congress would fulfill the promises made to the unemployed youth of the state by providing them employment.

Vikramaditya said that the Congress would bring a startup scheme of Rs 680 crore, under which interest-free loans would be provided to the unemployed youth in all the Assembly constituencies of the state to provide self-employment opportunities.