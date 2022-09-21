Himachal Govt has worked for welfare of poor: Minister

Una, SEPTEMBER 20
A district-level meeting of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha was held yesterday at the Lata Mangeshkar auditorium in Samoor Kalan village where Rural Development minister Virender Kanwar, BJP co-incharge for elections Devinder Rana and Rajya Sabha member Dr Sikander Kumar were present.
Kanwar said the Jai Ram Thakur government had worked for the welfare of weaker sections of the society, including those belonging to the Scheduled Castes. He said successive BJP governments in the state had initiated schemes like Dr BR Ambedkar scholarship scheme, Sant Ravidas and Mata Shabari schemes for uplift of people representing the SC communities.
He said the funds being spent under the special component plan, meant for infrastructure development in the SC habitations, had been raised to 25 per cent of the total population.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...