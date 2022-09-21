Himachal Govt has worked for welfare of poor: Minister

Our Correspondent

Una, SEPTEMBER 20

A district-level meeting of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha was held yesterday at the Lata Mangeshkar auditorium in Samoor Kalan village where Rural Development minister Virender Kanwar, BJP co-incharge for elections Devinder Rana and Rajya Sabha member Dr Sikander Kumar were present.

Kanwar said the Jai Ram Thakur government had worked for the welfare of weaker sections of the society, including those belonging to the Scheduled Castes. He said successive BJP governments in the state had initiated schemes like Dr BR Ambedkar scholarship scheme, Sant Ravidas and Mata Shabari schemes for uplift of people representing the SC communities.

He said the funds being spent under the special component plan, meant for infrastructure development in the SC habitations, had been raised to 25 per cent of the total population.

