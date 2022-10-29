Hamirpur: Govt hoarding removed from Dhangota village

Hamirpur, October 28
Taking prompt action on information provided by The Tribune, the subdivisional magistrate at Barsar got the government hoarding carrying a picture of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and IPH Minister Mahender Singh removed.
It has been learnt from sources that the authorities had sent a team to see the hoarding and remove it. The action was so prompt that they stripped down the flex in minutes and cleared the spot during night hours.
In the revert call, election observer Amit Kumar confirmed that the hoarding had been removed in Dhangota village and the matter had been resolved.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi
Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh
Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...
Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs
The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...