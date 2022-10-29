Hamirpur: Govt hoarding removed from Dhangota village

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 28

Taking prompt action on information provided by The Tribune, the subdivisional magistrate at Barsar got the government hoarding carrying a picture of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and IPH Minister Mahender Singh removed.

It has been learnt from sources that the authorities had sent a team to see the hoarding and remove it. The action was so prompt that they stripped down the flex in minutes and cleared the spot during night hours.

In the revert call, election observer Amit Kumar confirmed that the hoarding had been removed in Dhangota village and the matter had been resolved.

#Hamirpur #jai ram thakur