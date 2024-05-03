Govt ignored Himachal's first CM Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar's death anniversary, alleges ABVP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 2

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Shimla district unit, here today condemned the state government for not organising a programme to mark the death anniversary of the state’s first Chief Minister Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar. They said that it was unfortunate that the person who had brought Himachal Pradesh into existence and was the first CM of the state had been completely forgotten by the government and administration.

ABVP Shimla district Coordinator Sameer Thakur said, “Usually a programme is organised on the birth and death anniversaries of Dr YS Parmar to pay homage to him. Such programmes inspire the youth of our state and encourages them to remember great personalities such as our first CM and their contributions, but no such programme was organised by the state government this year which is very unfortunate.”

He further said that the ABVP had paid homage to Dr Parmar at some places across the state. “As soon our activists saw the statue of Dr Parmar at the Ridge without any floral tributes, they paid their respects to with floral tribute,” he added.

A similar programme was organised at the campus of Himachal Pradesh University by the ABVP activists where they paid homage to Dr Parmar.

ABVP HPU campus President Gaurav Kumar said Dr Parmar made significant contributions in bringing Himachal Pradesh into existence and laying the foundation for its development. “As an efficient administrator, he dedicated his life to the people of the state,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla