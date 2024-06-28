Govt-in-exile PM congratulates Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, June 27
Penpa Tsering, PM of Tibetan Government-in-exile headquartered at Dharamsala, today congratulated Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and thanked for the ‘steadfast’ support to the Tibetan cause in the Indian Parliament. Tsering, who heads the Central Tibetan Administration, put a post on X saying “Congratulations to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Grateful for the steadfast support Tibetan cause has received in the Parliament, especially under the leadership of All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet”.
