Govt indulged in favouritism in relief distribution: Suresh Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

Suresh Kashyap, the BJP candidate from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, today accused the Congress of nepotism in the distribution of financial assistance provided by the Central government to help the state cope with the natural disaster last year.

While touring the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency today, Kashyap claimed that the Centre gave Rs 1,800 crore to the state but the Congress government distributed the relief to its near and dear ones and those who needed the help most did not get the assistance.

He further said that important works were done under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the Shimla parliamentary constituency, out of which Jubbal Kotkhai Assembly constituency received Rs 200 crore. He further claimed that the Congress government took a loan of Rs 15,000 crore in just one year but it wasn’t spent on development. “The government has made six CPS and 7 OSDs to accommodate its friends. This government keeps crying about empty treasury, but does not see its own mismanagement,” said Kashyap.

