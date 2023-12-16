Govt intends to resume Wildflower Hall, Himachal Pradesh High Court told

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, December 15

In a case relate to EIH Limited (Wildflower Hall hotel), the counsel for the government today submitted before the HP High Court that the state intended to resume the property by taking its possession in terms of an award passed by the arbitrator qua the running of the hotel and had filed an application in this regard.

On the other hand, the counsel for EIH Limited contended that the company had also filed a review petition seeking the review of the order passed by the court on November 17, 2023.

The court had ordered that “The award grants a right to the state to resume and take possession of the property immediately on the non-compliance of the obligation by EIH Ltd and others (claimant No. 1) within the stipulated period.”

“Such an option has been reserved in favour of the state government, which has to decide its option and if it so desires, it is free to resume and take possession of the property immediately,” the court had said.

“If the state government does not choose to avail of the option, EIH Ltd is to take steps with respect to the cancellation of the conveyance deed dated February 6,1997, and update the revenue records of rights and thereafter to immediately take steps for the execution of the lease deed,” it added.

The government counsel informed the court that the reply to the review application had been filed. The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 29.

