Himachal Govt keen to develop world-class tourism infra in PPP mode: RS Bali

Shimla, June 27
The government is keen to develop sustainable tourism infrastructure in association with the private sector in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Chairman, HP Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), RS Bali presided over a meeting with private players to explore business opportunities in the state.
He said that Himachal was a peaceful and safe destination in the country with a vast potential for tourism. He added that more such interactions would be held in other places in the country to encourage the private sector to investment in Himachal.
Bali said, “The state government is committed to exploiting this potential to strengthen the economy, besides generating employment and self-employment avenues for the youth. Private players can play a big role in this regard.” He added that the main purpose of the meeting was to partner with the private sector for development, management and operation of properties being set up under an Asian Development Bank (ADB) project.
He said, “This will help develop world-class facilities and attract high-end tourists to Himachal.” Valuable suggestions and feedback were taken from private sector developers and operators, especially on the design, partnership structure and other aspects of sub-projects under the ADB. The private sector expressed keen interest in the properties offered in the PPP mode.
Principal Secretary, Tourism, Devesh Kumar; Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mansi Sahay Thakur; representatives of leading hotel groups like the Taj, ITC, Mahindra, Oberoi and Sarovar and consultancy agencies such as Deloitte and PWC, besides ADB officials from Manila and New Delhi also attended the meeting.
