Govt machinery, resources used for Dharamsala rally: BJP

Shimla, December 14
BJP’s Chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma yesterday alleged that official machinery was misused for the function organised on the completion of one-year rule of the Congress government. He said that the first of year of the Congress government had been unsuccessful.
Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “To make the function successful, the Congress used the government machinery and its resources. But still prominent leaders of the party stayed away from the rally. To ensure a maximum crowd at the rally, the government had summoned employees of the HRTC and other departments. Priyanka Gandhi not attending the rally was surprising.”
He said, “The people of the state have been waiting for the government to fulfil the guarantees made to them before the Assembly elections. Women are waiting for Rs 1,500 per month grant, the youth are waiting for jobs, while farmers and horticulturists are waiting for fixing the prices of their produce. Even ministers had to wait for portfolios for long.”
Sharma said, “It took a complete one year for the Congress government to appoint two ministers and one ministerial position is still vacant. Instead of fulfilling the guarantees, the government has hiked the prices of diesel, levied a tax on temples, laid off employees and closed institutions opened for the welfare of people.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...