Govt machinery, resources used for Dharamsala rally: BJP

Shimla, December 14

BJP’s Chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma yesterday alleged that official machinery was misused for the function organised on the completion of one-year rule of the Congress government. He said that the first of year of the Congress government had been unsuccessful.

Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “To make the function successful, the Congress used the government machinery and its resources. But still prominent leaders of the party stayed away from the rally. To ensure a maximum crowd at the rally, the government had summoned employees of the HRTC and other departments. Priyanka Gandhi not attending the rally was surprising.”

He said, “The people of the state have been waiting for the government to fulfil the guarantees made to them before the Assembly elections. Women are waiting for Rs 1,500 per month grant, the youth are waiting for jobs, while farmers and horticulturists are waiting for fixing the prices of their produce. Even ministers had to wait for portfolios for long.”

Sharma said, “It took a complete one year for the Congress government to appoint two ministers and one ministerial position is still vacant. Instead of fulfilling the guarantees, the government has hiked the prices of diesel, levied a tax on temples, laid off employees and closed institutions opened for the welfare of people.”

