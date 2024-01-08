Govt misleading people over Central assistance, says Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 7

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today said that the visit of BJP national president JP Nadda would ensure party’s 4-0 win in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bindal said that Nadda’s visit had changed the political environment in the state and the BJP would rout Congress in the parliamentary elections.

He further said that the response Nadda got during his programmes had left the state government anxious and Congress leaders and ministers are making condemnable statements from different forums. He alleged that the Congress government was misleading people over the assistance received from the Centre.

“The Centre has sent a relief amount of Rs 1,782 crore to state. PM Narendra Modi understands the pain of Himachal and approved the construction of 11,000 houses in the state,” he said. “But the Congress leaders are trying to create an atmosphere against the Central government,” he added. He further said the state government had failed on every front, especially in implementing the guarantees it offered to the people, before heading into the elections.

