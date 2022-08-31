Himachal Govt misusing funds for functions: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 30

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of Congress campaign committee, today accused the state government of misusing public funds for political programmes.

Sukhu, while addressing a rally at Jawalamukhi, alleged that the state government was organising ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programmes at various places in the state to showcase the progress made in the state. However, these programmes had been converted into political programmes of the BJP, he alleged.

He alleged that BJP flags were being used and the CM and other leaders were seeking votes at these events. The Congress would bring to the notice of Election Commission the misuse of public funds for political programmes in the name of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, he said.

He alleged the BJP had planned the programmes with just elections in mind.

Sukhu was in Jwalamukhi to address a rally organised by former organisation district president of Dehra, Nardev Kanwar.

Nardev is a staunch loyalist of Sukhu and is seeking party ticket from the Jwalamukhi Assembly constituency. The constituency was earlier represented by former Congress MLA Sanjay Rattan, who is a staunch loyalist of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

#Dharamsala #sukhvinder singh sukhu