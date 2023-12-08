Govt mulls 40 urban wellness centres

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 7

The state government is planning to set up 40 Urban Health and Wellness Centres (u-HWC) with world-class infrastructure to provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people.

On getting functional, these centres will transform healthcare accessibility, delivering quality essential services directly at the doorstep of the people. The government will equip each u-HWC with a dedicated specialised team that will include a medical officer, pharmacists, nurses, midwife and other staff.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the importance of expanding network of Primary Health Care (PHC) delivery systems in urban areas. “It will play a crucial role in improving health services and the cost associated with it, thereby making our society healthier while also reducing morbidity and mortality rate. This approach also significantly diminishes the demand for secondary and tertiary care and as a result, minimising expenditure burden on citizens,” said Sukhu.

At present, there is one urban PHC for every 50,000 persons in the state. “Efforts are on to bring a considerable improvement in this ratio with a target for each u-HWC to cater to around 20,000 people. This will ensure more targeted and personalised healthcare services for people residing in urban areas,” said Sukhu.

