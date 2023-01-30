Himachal Govt mulls promoting 'Panchkarma'

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 29

Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and AYUSH Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the government was mulling over to promote Panchkarma methodology in Himachal on the lines of Kerala.

He was on a one-day visit to Karsog yesterday to visit the family of deceased Congress leader and former Minister Mansa Ram. Chauhan, while interacting with mediapersons, said the Panchkarma methodology would be promoted and linked with tourism sector in the state. The staff of the AYUSH Department would be sent to Kerala for training to take it forward. He added that soon 150 posts of doctor and 45 posts of pharmacist would also be filled in the department.

He said that tremendous development took place in Karsog area during the Congress regime and priority would be given to its development under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“The government is mulling over to scrap the current industrial policy in Himachal and introduce a new one for the growth of the industrial sector. Efforts will be made to attract more investors and restart the closed industries,” the Industries Minister said.

He added that the disputes of old industries would be resolved so that no industry migrates out of the state. Based on their geographical conditions, industries based on fruit processing, cold stores and local raw-materials would be established in rural areas. It would help the youth of the state to get employment opportunities near their homes.

“The possibilities of employment will also improve in the industrial sector,” Chauhan said.

