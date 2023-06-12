Government okays 2 robotic cath labs for Tanda medical college

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 11

The state government has given sanction to establish two robotic cath labs at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Kangra. The college administration has been asked to submit a comprehensive proposal in this regard. This marks the first step towards advance healthcare in the state by introducing robotic surgery.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The plans are afoot to begin robotic surgery facilities in Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, and super-speciality hospital at Chamiana. We have received the detailed project reports (DPRs) from these institutions which are currently being examined by experts. An amount of round Rs 30 crore has been allocated in principle for this purpose and the state government will further provide adequate funds for the same.”

Enhanced precision & efficiency Cath lab is a specialised medical facility that utilises imaging technology to perform minimally invasive procedures, primarily in the field of cardiology. By incorporating robotic technology into the cath lab, precision and efficiency during these procedures can be significantly enhanced. —Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

The CM said, “Robotic cath labs have the potential to revolutionise the way certain medical procedures are conducted. The use of robotics technology can offer increased accuracy, improved visualisation and greater control during interventions. These advantages may lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced complications and shorter recovery times.”

“Cath lab is a specialised medical facility that utilizes imaging technology to perform minimally invasive procedures, primarily in the field of cardiology. By incorporating robotic technology into the cath lab, precision and efficiency during these procedures can be significantly enhanced, which will be beneficial for both patients and medical professionals,” he added.

The government plans to invest in advanced medical technology. This initiative would serve two purposes; firstly, it would ensure that people of the state have access to the latest advancements in government health institutions and secondly, it would support the objective of promoting health tourism and attract visitors seeking medical treatments, he said.