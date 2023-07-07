Govt plans project to produce energy from pine needles

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 6

The state government will initiate a pilot project for bio-energy production from pine needles and bamboo so as to ensure their optimum use as a substitute for biomass.

CM Sukhvinder Singh today said the government was trying to evolve a mechanism to put to use pine needles and pine cones so as to protect the precious forest wealth from fires and also bring into use this biomass. The biomass can be put to varied uses by proper exploration of its constituent biopolymers.

Sukhu said IIT Mandi was working with the state government to set up such plants in the whole of the state. “The state government is supporting the project as it includes sustainable factors. A machine will be used for briquetting of pine needles as well as other biomasses.”

The CM said in an attempt to reduce pollution, IIT Mandi’s Centre for Innovative Technology for the Himalayan Region has upgraded a new innovative solution which uses pine needles as an alternative for biomass.