Govt should take over institute for special kids at Dhalli: Governor

Shimla, September 7
A meeting of officials of the departments of Social Justice and Empowerment, Child Development and Health was held under the chairmanship of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhawan today.
The Governor said, “Efforts should be made by the government to take over the Institute for Children with Special Disabilities, Dhalli. I have observed a shortage of staff at the institute and the situation has been persisting for a long time. The institute stands as the sole bastion of hope for these children. I firmly believe that the government can effectively redress the issues here.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Kolkata: Director, principal, cook of safe home 'raped' minor girl for 10 years; arrested
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...