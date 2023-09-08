Govt should take over institute for special kids at Dhalli: Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 7

A meeting of officials of the departments of Social Justice and Empowerment, Child Development and Health was held under the chairmanship of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhawan today.

The Governor said, “Efforts should be made by the government to take over the Institute for Children with Special Disabilities, Dhalli. I have observed a shortage of staff at the institute and the situation has been persisting for a long time. The institute stands as the sole bastion of hope for these children. I firmly believe that the government can effectively redress the issues here.”

