Govt still harping on ‘huge debt’: Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

It’s close to one year since the Congress government assumed power in the state but has been harping on huge debt and ‘empty coffers’. In fact, it’s the Congress government only that is responsible for current financial mess in the state, said state BJP president Rajeev Bindal.

In a press statement issued yesterday, Bindal said, “It is close to one year when Congress government came to power but from statements of its leaders and ministers, it appears it still is in disbelief and not ready to accept that it has indeed come to power and the BJP is in opposition. The representatives of the government have been issuing statements at regular intervals that the BJP did not do this, didn’t do that and harping on poor financial condition of the state.”

Bindal added, “In Himachal, it’s was Congress that ruled the state for a long time and the BJP started coming to power here after 1990s. So if the state is in financial distress, it was because of the Congress government and its policies are responsible for it.

“When its leaders were making tall promises and guarantees during pre-poll announcements in their campaigns, they very well knew about the financial condition of the state but they were garnering votes by selling false guarantees. The Congress government has failed to provide jobs to youth of the state as promised and more than 1,000 institutions aimed at serving and welfare of people of the state were closed down by it,” Bindal added.

