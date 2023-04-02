Govt studying legal aspects of universal apple cartons: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 1

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government was conducting a legal study to implement universal cartons to economically empower apple growers. A delegation of the Theog Assembly constituency led by Devendra Shyam, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Bank, called upon him here.

He said, “Steps have been taken for setting up controlled atmosphere (CA) stores so that horticulturists can get remunerative prices for their produce and are saved from exploitation by middlemen.”

Sukhu said, “The government is considering setting up an apple-based distillery. It will provide an additional source of income to horticulturists, as they will be able to sell undersize and poor quality apple for winery products.”

He said that the government in its first green Budget had made a provision of 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of electric buses, electric trucks and electric taxis, besides a 40 per cent subsidy for setting up solar power projects of 250 KW to 2 MW capacity in the state.

Sukhu said, “Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Bank should provide liberal loans for both these schemes so that the youth can get self-employment avenues. This will play a pivotal role in realising the government’s goal of making Himachal a green energy state.” Both these flagship programmes can bring a radical change in the lives of the youth and provide an income source for their families, he added.

He said that the bank should work for the welfare of farmers by providing generous loans to them for agriculture, fisheries and horticulture sectors to strengthen the rural economy. He added that the government was taking appropriate decisions and working with commitment for the welfare of every section of society.

Besides Devendra Shyam, Shimla MLA Harish Janartha and Vice-President of Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation Kehar Singh Khachi were part of the delegation.