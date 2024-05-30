Himachal Govt to build Sukh Aashray complexes for orphans: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 29

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that his government had adopted over 4,000 orphans and they would be provided every facility till the age of 27 years to build their careers. He added that state-of-the-art Sukh Aashray Yojana complexes would be established in the state for these children.

Sukhu said that every vote for Satpal Raizada, Congress candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, would strengthen the state government and him. He addressed various election meetings in his home Assembly constituency Nadaun in the district.

He said that it was the love, affection and blessings of the people of the constituency that had made him the Chief Minister of the state. He added that it was the power of vote that had enabled him to bring a number of development projects to the constituency, including the construction of a hotel of the Tourism Development Corporation, establishment of a water sports centre and the improvement of roads in the constituency during the 14-month rule of the Congress government.

Sukhu said that BJP leaders, including BJP candidate from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur, were misleading people on the establishment of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital in Hamirpur. He added that all claims of the BJP leaders were fake and misleading as the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the then Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad had announced the medical college.

He said that the UPA government had provided Rs189 crore for the project but when the NDA government came to power, it delayed the project by over five years. He added that besides the medical college, he had also sanctioned funds for the establishment of a cancer research centre and a nursing college near the medical college to make Hamirpur a hub of world class health care facilities. The Chief Minister also listed various development and welfare schemes he had initiated.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu