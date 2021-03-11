Govt to consider shifting offices out of Shimla: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 12

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the government would examine the possibility of shifting some government offices to suburban areas, considering the dire need to decongest the state capital.

Thakur was responding to a question asked by Sanjay Awashty regarding need to decongest Shimla. “The government should contemplate shifting some of its offices out of Shimla, as this will not only reduce burden on the city but will also help in the development of nearby areas,” said Awasthy.

He said, “Sooner or later, we will have to shift some of the offices out of Shimla, as the city was planned for a population of mere 25,000. Though facilities like roads, water supply and parking have been expanded, there is a limit to which these can be stretched, considering the burgeoning population and increasing number of vehicles.”

The Chief Minister said that it was a ticklish issue to decide which offices should be moved out of Shimla. “Some offices such as the HP State Education Board have been shifted to Dharamsala but then various factors and sentiments come into play, which make it a little difficult,” he added.

To Asha Kumari’s question about vacancies of teachers in schools and the delay in the recruitment of JBT teachers, Education Minister Govind Thakur said that of the total 15,632 posts of JBT teacher, 4,009 were vacant. “The delay has been caused as the matter is sub judice in the High Court. However, the court has now issued orders that both JBT and B.Ed candidates can be recruited, batch wise,” he added. Asha urged the minister to post newly appointed teachers to hard and difficult areas where there is one teacher for every 100 students.

Revenue Minister Mahender Singh, while replying to Ramesh Dhawala’s question, told the House that 19 people had lost their lives in incidents of cloudburst in the state in the past three years. “The highest number of such casualties took place in Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts, which are highly prone to natural disasters,” he said.

To Dhawala’s another question, Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary said, “There are 22,59,645 domestic consumers and out of which 14.62 lakh are getting free power supply, as their consumption is below 125 units.”

