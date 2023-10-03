Govt to launch project to boost production of organic honey

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 2

The Horticulture Department will shortly launch a project to boost the production of organic honey in the state. Under the project to be funded by the National Bee Board, the farmers will be given saplings of wild plants for plantation so that they could obtain organic honey from the beehives set up by them.

“The government has asked us to run the project on pilot basis in Shimla and Solan districts initially. If the results are good in these two districts, the project might be taken to other districts as well,” said Sharad Gupta, an official from the Horticulture Department.

The procurement of plants was underway and these would be distributed to the farmers by February, he added. “The tendering process is over, and the order for the plants will be placed shortly,” he added.

Nectar-rich plants like jacaranda, bottle-brush, robinia, khair, etc., would be provided to the farmers for plantation, he said. “The saplings will be provided free of cost. One farmer can get maximum 200 saplings. The interested farmers will also get Rs 33 per plant for plantation and maintenance,” he added. The farmers will be encouraged to plant these saplings in wasteland. Apart from providing an additional source of income, these trees will offer another benefits as well.

“If these trees are planted on a large scale at one place, it will become a centre of attraction for tourists during the bloom period. Moreover, the trees will attract a large number of bees during that period, which will help in pollination process of fruits in the area,” he said.

The Horticulture Department has also established a honey-processing unit at Chaitru in Kangra district. A small-scale honey processing unit in the private sector has been established at Haroli in Una district under the Mukhya Mantri Madhu Vikas Yojana.

