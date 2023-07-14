Govt to provide all possible help to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh: Nadda

Dipender Manta
Mandi, July 14
BJP national president JP Nadda visited flood-affected areas in Mandi district on Friday. He was accompanied by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal and other local party leaders.
Nadda also inspected the flood-affected site of Panchvaktra temple in Mandi town.
Interacting with media persons, Nadda said that the Central Government is in touch with the state government over the rain fury.
He said the Centre has provided 13 teams of the NDRF for the rescue and relief operations, while Army choppers have also been engaged in rescue efforts.
Nadda assured the state government of all possible cooperation from the Central Government.
"The Centre will provide every possible help to the state government to deal with the current situation,” he said.
