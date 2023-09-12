Govt to provide rented houses to disaster-hit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 11

The state government has decided to provide rented accommodation to disaster-hit people living in relief camps and pay the rent for these accommodations. “Provisions would be made to rent two and three room sets. Instructions have been issued to all Deputy Commissioners in this regard,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today after presiding over a review meeting of the government’s various developmental schemes and programmes.

It may be mentioned here that over 13,000 houses have been damaged fully or partially in the rain-related incidents since July, leaving scores of people homeless. Out of these homeless people, several people are still living in relief camps, mainly in Mandi district.

The Chief Minister further said that Rs 10 crore would be released for the maintenance and repair of roads damaged due to heavy rains in Shimla Municipal Corporation and asked the official concerned to complete the work in Shimla on priority.

The Chief Minister further said that the implementation of schemes for self-employment in the fisheries sector should be ensured from a scientific perspective. He also issued directions to review the progress of the construction work of heliports on a weekly basis. “There is an immense potential for jackfruit cultivation in the state and the Agriculture Department should encourage farmers to cultivate jackfruit,” he said.

Sukhu also gave directions to develop an effective online system for applying for fitness certificate of vehicles and for appointment.

