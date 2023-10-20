Govt to reduce taxes on tourist vehicles entering state: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government would reduce the special road tax (SRT) and other taxes levied on tourist buses, tempo travellers and commercial tourist vehicles.

“The government is seriously considering revising the recently issued notification as regards the SRT,” said Sukhu while talking to a delegation of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association here.

He said that the government would set up a tourist helpline to be linked with the existing 1,100 helpline number for the convenience of visitors in the state. “We are also considering bringing a homestay policy soon for the convenience of tourists. Efforts are on to strengthen air connectivity and road infrastructure in the state so that all districts have heliports,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government was mulling to construct another heliport in Shimla to increase tourist footfall in the state to five crore every year. “Our endeavour will be to equip popular tourist destinations with world-class facilities so that visitors prolong their stay in the state,” he added.

Sukhu sought the cooperation of people associated with the tourism industry to contribute to making Himachal a green and clean state. Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association president Mahinder Seth took up various issues with the Chief Minister.

