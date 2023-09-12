Govt turns to Centre for design, funds for Renuka dam project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 11

The work on the construction of Renuka Dam project is likely to begin shortly. The state government, in a meeting with Secretary Water Resources, has sought the final design of the project and release of funds from the Centre to kick-start work on the ground. “Central Water Commission (CWC) will finalise the design for the project. However, before finalising the design, the CWC wants some investigations done at the dam site,” said Rajeev Sharma, Secretary, Power.

Will generate 40 MW power Renuka dam project is water storage project on Giri River in Sirmaur district of the state

The beneficiary states of the project are Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal. The project will generate 40 MW power during peak flow

As per the agreement, 90 per cent of the of the cost of irrigation or drinking water component will be provided by the Central government, while the remaining 10 per cent will be borne by the beneficiary states

Sharma said the CWC had asked the Geological Survey of India to get the permeability test done at the site. “The CWC has sought the reports of this test within two months. Once it gets the report, it will finalise the design and send it to us. We will then float the tender for the work,” said Sharma.

The Secretary Power further said that the state government had urged the Centre that the money already spent by the state be accounted for while releasing the funds. “The funding for the project would be on 90:10 basis with the Centre bearing the 90 per cent cost and the beneficiary states the remaining 10 per cent. We have urged the Centre to factor in the money already spent by the state under relief and rehabilitation,” said Sharma.

He further said that the ground work for the project is almost complete. “Land acquisition is almost done, and the process for Stage 2 environment clearance is being expedited,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project in December, 2021.

