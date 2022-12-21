Govt urged to break truck unions' cartel

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 20

The Una industrial association has come out in support of the Adani group owned ACC and Ambuja companies that have locked horns with the truck unions.

In a press note issued here today, CS Kapoor, association’s general secretary, said successive governments had never taken interest in resolving the issue of cartels of truck unions in the state.

In 2006, the HP High Court issued order to the government to ensure the free flow of transportation of industrial goods sans any hindrance. Despite the HC order, the government never told the administrations to take action against the truck unions for cartelization and charging high freights, Kapoor said.

“We request the state government not to give in to cartels of truck unions. The industry was giving direct and indirect employment to lakhs of youth in the state and their interests should be weighed more than the cartel of truck unions,” he added.