Govt urged to ensure irrigation facility to farmers of Lahaul & Spiti

Mandi, April 4
Residents of Tandi panchayat in Lahaul and Spiti have urged the government to install a power transmission line to ensure irrigation facility to the farmers of the region to deal with drought-like situations effectively in summer.
Tandi village has been facing acute shortage of water for irrigation for the past couple of years which is affecting the farming sector, they said.
“Last year, we had installed a motor pump at the river side near Tandi to pull water for irrigation. But it did not prove useful because the pump could not pull adequate water,” said Vikram Katoch, a local.
“We urge the government to install a three-phase power transmission line of about 1.5 km in the river area and install a transformer so that the farmers of Tandi village can set up their own motor pumps and pull adequate water from the nearby river for irrigation purpose. This will be of great help to the farmers of area,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...