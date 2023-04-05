Govt urged to ensure irrigation facility to farmers of Lahaul & Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 4

Residents of Tandi panchayat in Lahaul and Spiti have urged the government to install a power transmission line to ensure irrigation facility to the farmers of the region to deal with drought-like situations effectively in summer.

Tandi village has been facing acute shortage of water for irrigation for the past couple of years which is affecting the farming sector, they said.

“Last year, we had installed a motor pump at the river side near Tandi to pull water for irrigation. But it did not prove useful because the pump could not pull adequate water,” said Vikram Katoch, a local.

“We urge the government to install a three-phase power transmission line of about 1.5 km in the river area and install a transformer so that the farmers of Tandi village can set up their own motor pumps and pull adequate water from the nearby river for irrigation purpose. This will be of great help to the farmers of area,” he added.

#Lahaul and Spiti